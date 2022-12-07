Grieving daughter's tribute to Harrogate's Saint Michael's Hospice in build-up to Light up a Life event

This year's Light up a Life remembrance service at Saint Michael's Hospice in Harrogate will take place this Sunday,

Knaresborough woman Portia Crewe is opening up about her family’s poignant memories of their father Bill in the run-up to this weekend's touching Light up a Life remembrance event in Harrogate to raise awareness of the great work the Harrogate charity carries out for families in the district.

In 2015, Bill received care and support at Saint Michael’s Hospice during his last three weeks of life before he died from bowel cancer.

Ever since then, this Harrogate charity's Light up a Life service has become an emotional family tradition for Portia and the Crewes each Christmas season

Paying tribute to Harrogate's Saint Michael's Hospice - Knaresborough woman Portia Crewe with her late father Bill.

This Sunday, December 11, they are set to return to Saint Michael's Hospice in Harrogate for the eighth time.

Portia said: “For me and my family, Light up a Life is incredibly special and touching for so many reasons.

"My dad Bill died on December 8 2015 and I always remember a lovely nurse at the time telling us about the Light up a Life event which was happening outside the hospice in a few days, and encouraged us to come along.

“In life, you are never ready to say goodbye to anyone, but the hospice made the goodbye to my dad that bit more manageable.

"They really allowed us to be a family at the end of my dad’s life.

"Between my dad’s steady stream of visitors, we enjoyed movie nights and singing sessions where we were constantly laughing and enjoying being together.

"Those final three weeks that we spent together, I will cherish forever."

This Sunday's Saint Michael’s Light up a Life service - taking place at 4pm outside Saint Michael’s Crimple House Hospice on Hornbeam Park - will feature beautiful music, comforting readings and quiet time for reflection, alongside the heart-warming moment where the community’s dedicated lights are illuminated together.

Portia said: “Since attending the first time, several friends and family now attend, and it has become a staple within our family’s calendar.

"It was so poignant that we haven’t missed a service since.

“As the service usually happens around my dad’s anniversary, everything feels so fitting as it allows us that time to remember my dad, surrounded by others who are also remembering their loved ones.

“Knowing that I can take a moment to remember my dad at Christmas, while supporting hospice care for my makes Light up a Life so special.”

To continue offering care and support in people’s homes and from its Crimple House hospice in Harrogate, the charity needs to raise more than £7 million annuallyt, with the majority of its care funded by the generosity of local people and organisations.

Tony Collins, Saint Michael’s chief executive, said: “We know how much Light up a Life means to the families we’ve cared for and our wider community, and it means so much to us, too.

“We treasure every dedication as a special tribute to loved ones, and hugely appreciate the generous gifts which help our community’s lights shine on through our care."