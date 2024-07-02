Gregory Porter and JP Cooper delight rain-soaked crowd at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Jazz great Gregory delighted his adoring fans with a spellbinding set which included a clutch of his most treasured hits including Hey Laura and On My Way to Harlem.

Manchester-born JP Cooper brilliantly opened the show with hits including the beautiful September Song, Perfect Strangers and Passport.

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024.

Next up is pop great Rick Astley and indie heroes Lightning Seeds on Friday (July 5).

JP Cooper gave a captivating opening performance

The crowd were in good spirits despite the rain

The September Song hit maker had the crowd singing the chorus...