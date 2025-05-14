Greens claim North Yorkshire's record on recycling waste is 'costing the council millions of pounds'

Harrogate Greens are putting pressure on North Yorkshire Council for what they say is its failure to hit recycling targets.

The Green Party says North Yorkshire failed to achieve its – and England’s - target of 50% recycling by 2020, despite having had nearly 20 years to achieve it.

The latest reported rates were 43.9% for quarter two of 2024/25, with rates as low as 36.9% in quarter four of 2023/24.

In addition, the Greens claim there are wider waste collection problems looming.

The party points out that North Yorkshire Council has previously been granted an exemption from mandatory food waste collections.

This means that in 2043, North Yorkshire and York will be the last councils in England to collect food waste.

Given that food waste is about a third of all household waste, and most counties will be collecting it, this may lead to North Yorkshire becoming one of the worst black bag waste councils in the UK.

The Green Party has written expressing its concerns to Coun Greg White, North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Managing our Environment, and the council’s Climate Change Champion, Coun David Hugill.

Rather than simply complaining, the Greens are calling for the introduction of a new waste strategy to address the problems.

Green councillor Arnold Warneken, who was born in Harrogate and went to St John Fisher School, said: “There are many things we can do, including maximising the efficiency of Allerton Waste Recovery Park.

"It has never managed to recover its target of 5% recyclable waste, with only 1.78% last year.”

Coun Warneken, who represents the Ouseburn division on North Yorkshire Council, added: "The Anaerobic Digestion plant had plenty of spare capacity.

"We’re trapped in a contract that our residents never wanted, so we need to make it work better for us.”

The Green Party’s representative for Skipton North & Embsay-with-Eastby division, Coun David Noland, believes the public support better recycling.

“We know that most residents want to reuse and recycle.

"We should empower them to do that.

"The failure to think strategically on waste is costing the council millions of pounds."