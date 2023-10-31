Green Party candidate for North Yorkshire mayor elections pledges to 'stand up and fight for the issues'

The candidate hoping to become the Green Party mayor of North Yorkshire next year has been revealed.

The Yorkshire and Humber Green Party said it was pleased to announce that Kevin Foster had been selected as the Green Party candidate for Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

With the first-ever elections for this important new role with access to millions on pounds of Government funding scheduled to take place in 2024, the Greens are confident that their man has a proven track record of public service.

Mr Foster has represented Colburn on Richmond District Council from 2019 and then Hipswell and Colburn at North Yorkshire Council since May of this year.

Before that he was a civil servant for over 30 years. He is proud of his reputation for getting things done.

“A Mayor cannot wave a magic wand and solve every problem but they can stand up and fight for the issues that matter in this region,” said Mr Foster.

"In the reserve forces I learned to work with and on behalf of others and I will use this knowledge and experience to do my best for people in this area.

"Being Mayor will be my one and only job and I will devote myself to it, representing residents and businesses to the best of my ability”.

Mr Foster added that he was a “strong believer in the value of collaboration” and would "work tirelessly with people of any political persuasion in order to get results for the county.”