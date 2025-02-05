Green light given for visitor facilities fit for 21st century at North Yorkshire's only World Heritage Site
Founded in 1132 by Benedictine monks from York, the stunning monastic ruins near Ripon are one of only two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Yorkshire.
But the last 100 years have seen several ad hoc buildings added piecemeal to the historic location, leading to a site which can be confusing to navigate, does not meet accessibility best practice and frequently suffers from queues.
Now The National Trust has been given planning approval by North Yorkshire Council to deliver a £4.6 million project for improvements including enhanced visitor facilities.
The Trust’s plans are centred on the water garden area of the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal estate, and the Canal Gates area, once the historic main entrance to the garden.
The project will remake landscape features at the heart of the Aislabies’ important 18th century garden design.
It will also see the creation of new visitor facilities more appropriate to the needs of the 21st century; including accessible toilets, an enhanced café, and a space to bring the story of the water garden alive.
Justin Scully, General Manager of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, said: “We’re delighted that our planning application for Studley Revealed has been given the green light by North Yorkshire Council.
"Our plans will enable us to improve the care and management of the World Heritage Site, maintaining its Outstanding Universal Value and investing in its future, through carefully planned and sensitive development of the Studley tearoom area."
The National Trust’s plans follow several years of considered design development by Feilden Fowles, an award-winning architecture studio with an expertise in heritage, and landscape architects Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture.
The designs have been based partly on the study of historic maps, images and accounts of how the site has been used since the 18th century.
But, to deliver these improvements, the new facilities will become part of the pay-for-entry area of the estate.
Work will start later this year to be completed by 2027.