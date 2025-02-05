Green light given for visitor facilities fit for 21st century at North Yorkshire's only World Heritage Site

North Yorkshire Council has given the go-ahead to a £4.6 million project to make visiting historic Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal fit for the 21st century.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1132 by Benedictine monks from York, the stunning monastic ruins near Ripon are one of only two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Yorkshire.

But the last 100 years have seen several ad hoc buildings added piecemeal to the historic location, leading to a site which can be confusing to navigate, does not meet accessibility best practice and frequently suffers from queues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now The National Trust has been given planning approval by North Yorkshire Council to deliver a £4.6 million project for improvements including enhanced visitor facilities.

World Heritage Site - One of four views of the water garden at Studley Royal, Yorkshire, by A.Walker after Balthazar Nebot (fl. 1730-62), coloured mezzotints, 1758. (Picture National Trust)

The Trust’s plans are centred on the water garden area of the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal estate, and the Canal Gates area, once the historic main entrance to the garden.

The project will remake landscape features at the heart of the Aislabies’ important 18th century garden design.

It will also see the creation of new visitor facilities more appropriate to the needs of the 21st century; including accessible toilets, an enhanced café, and a space to bring the story of the water garden alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Scully, General Manager of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, said: “We’re delighted that our planning application for Studley Revealed has been given the green light by North Yorkshire Council.

The National Trust has been given planning approval by North Yorkshire Council to deliver a £4.6 million project for improvements, including enhanced visitor facilities, at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, near Ripon. (Picture National Trust)

"Our plans will enable us to improve the care and management of the World Heritage Site, maintaining its Outstanding Universal Value and investing in its future, through carefully planned and sensitive development of the Studley tearoom area."

The National Trust’s plans follow several years of considered design development by Feilden Fowles, an award-winning architecture studio with an expertise in heritage, and landscape architects Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture.

The designs have been based partly on the study of historic maps, images and accounts of how the site has been used since the 18th century.

But, to deliver these improvements, the new facilities will become part of the pay-for-entry area of the estate.

Work will start later this year to be completed by 2027.