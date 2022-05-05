Green Hammerton man scales Snowdon

Ian Flatt and wife Racheal during a previous challenge. Picture: Lorne Campbel, Guzelian Media

Ian Flatt, 56, who needs a ventilator for 16 hours a day, reached the 1,085m high summit of Snowdon in his off-road wheelchair on Wednesday May 4 to raise funds for Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build a new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease for the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Ian, of Green Hammerton who is supported by his wife Rachael and two daughters, was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

Ian has completed two 100-mile treks in aid of the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease since 2019, raising a staggering £22,877.

Ian said: “The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease is very important to us as a family.

“We’re passionate about supporting other families going through this difficult disease.

“The support of the team at Leeds and their specialist help is so crucial for us to live as well as we can as a family.

“Whilst my mobility, dexterity and respiratory functions are failing, my sense of adventure remains intact.”

Patients will have access to a range of holistic support tailored to their needs in a non-clinical setting, from tech support, speech and language therapy, to diet and nutrition advice, and physiotherapy.

An incredible 40 friends and family joined Ian and his family on his Snowdon trek, including staff from the MND Centre and Leeds Hospitals Charity.

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “Ian is a tremendous inspiration to all of us.

“Motor Neurone Disease is a disease for which there is no treatment or cure.

“The new centre will provide a space for patients and their loved ones to enjoy special moments together and spark a change to MND care across the nation.”

To donate go to: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/ian-flatt-whats-your-mountain Next month is national Motor Neurone Disease Awareness month.

The £5m Rob Burrow Centre appeal is backed by the former Leeds Rhinos player, Rob Burrow MBE, who was diagnosed with MND in late 2019.

Both men are both cared for at Seacroft Hospital, where the MND centre is currently based; built in the early 20th century, is now showing its age.