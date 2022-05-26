Great Yorkshire Show cancels poultry classes due to bird flu restrictions

Organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show have taken the difficult decision to cancel poultry classes at this year’s event due to ongoing government restrictions to prevent the spread of bird flu.

Organisers have been working closely with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) in the hope that the current ban on bird gatherings would be lifted in time for the four-day event on July 12-15.

However, with a further confirmed outbreak at a premises in Nottinghamshire last weekend the ban won’t be lifted, leaving Great Yorkshire Show organisers with no other option but to

cancel classes this year.

Pigeon competitions and birds of prey demonstrations are not affected by the current restrictions and will go ahead as planned.

The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event, organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS), a registered charity supporting rural Yorkshire.

This year's event will see TV host Matt Baker MBE, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet all appear on the Great Yorkshire Show Stage at this year's show.

Television presenter Christine Talbot will also be hosting a chat show on the new stage, being sponsored by Daniel Thwaites, on all four days.

JB Gill from the boyband JLS, who now runs an 11-acre smallholding in Kent, will appear on Wednesday, July 13 and Countryfile presenter Adam Henson will appear on Tuesday, July 12.

This section will be a terrific new addition to the Great Yorkshire Show which will feature some new elements, as well as old favourites.

You can expect to see some of the finest animals in the country competing in the ever-popular cattle competitions that will be attracting plenty of international interest this year.

There will also be some brand-new show jumping classes, a first for the TopSpec White Rose ring.