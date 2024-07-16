Great Yorkshire Show 2024 hailed huge success as 140,000 visitors flock to Harrogate for sold-out four-day spectacular

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:36 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Great Yorkshire Show is over for yet another year, which saw 140,000 visitors enjoying the very best in farming and agriculture.

Those who made their way into one of the best agricultural shows in the United Kingdom saw some of the best animals in the country competing, as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

It was the final show for Show Director Charles Mills after nine years at the helm, with Rachel Coates set to take over and make history by becoming the first female in the show's history to be appointed in the role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charles said: “This has been a wonderful nine years, it has been a pleasure to be the Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show and my highlight has to be the people.

The Great Yorkshire Show has been hailed a huge success after 140,000 visitors flocked to HarrogateThe Great Yorkshire Show has been hailed a huge success after 140,000 visitors flocked to Harrogate
The Great Yorkshire Show has been hailed a huge success after 140,000 visitors flocked to Harrogate

“I have so enjoyed working with the team and meeting so many amazing people during my time here.

“I feel very grateful and very proud and I wish Rachel every success with the role.”

Rachel added: “I am honoured to be taking over the reins as Show Director from Charles who’s done an amazing job over the last eight years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have been coming to the Show since I was 18 which is when I got the bug for it.

Liz and Kelvin Fletcher on the Vertu StandLiz and Kelvin Fletcher on the Vertu Stand
Liz and Kelvin Fletcher on the Vertu Stand

“My aim will be to promote the Show to the younger generations so that it continues to flourish and grow.”

This year’s show saw the return of the Vertu Motors GYS stage for the third year running - a chat show style feature hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot, with a big-named farming star on stage each day, followed by a meet and greet.

Television presenter Helen Skelton took to the stage on Tuesday, while one of the country’s best-known farmers and a presenter on BBC1’s Countryfile, Adam Henson, appeared on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursday saw Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet as a special guest, while the final day saw Rob and Dave Nicholson, of Cannon Hall Farm, answering questions and sharing their stories.

Adam Henson with Ayrshire judge Mary Creek from the USA and Ayrshire calf Wanita 8 from Fourth Milestone Farm, YorkAdam Henson with Ayrshire judge Mary Creek from the USA and Ayrshire calf Wanita 8 from Fourth Milestone Farm, York
Adam Henson with Ayrshire judge Mary Creek from the USA and Ayrshire calf Wanita 8 from Fourth Milestone Farm, York

The show’s top show jumping class, the Ripon Select Foods Cock O’ the North, gave the packed Main Ring its usual nail-biting finish with a win for local hero, Richard Howley from Wetherby with HK Horses’ Zodiac Du Buisson Z with treble clears.

Competition was fierce in the show rings, with cattle, sheep, pigs and horses all challenging for the titles of Supreme Champion in their sections.

A host of awards were made during the show, including to a number of students who are studying land-based careers at universities and colleges across the north, while ten people who have dedicated their working lives to farming in the region were recognised with Long Service Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The School Veg Box competition, which annually challenges primary schools across Yorkshire to grow British produce from scratch, was won by White Laith Primary School of Whinmoor, Leeds, with its bright colourful designs and rain harvesting systems for this year’s Bee theme.

YouTuber Olly Harrison struts his stuff at the 'Farm to Fashion' fashion showYouTuber Olly Harrison struts his stuff at the 'Farm to Fashion' fashion show
YouTuber Olly Harrison struts his stuff at the 'Farm to Fashion' fashion show

The Cheese and Dairy section highlighted the importance of quality food when it showcased the best of British produce.

The Supreme Champion Cheese title went to Shepherds Purse for its Organic Yorkshire Blue.

Katie Matten, who owns the business with sister Caroline Bell, said: “Amazing - I can’t quite believe it, especially as it is a cheese we only launched this year."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Supreme Champion Dairy title went to Ryeburn of Helmsley for its Mango Ripple ice cream.

The Pole Climbing competitions were as fiercely fought as ever, with the Novice title going to Patrick McCoy, who completed the climb in 17.08 seconds.

The Professional winner was James Oakley, who completed the climb in 13.13 seconds.

Peter Wright at The Garden ShowPeter Wright at The Garden Show
Peter Wright at The Garden Show

And after the final, there was a fabulous marriage proposal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peri Dunford, 38, waited until boyfriend Mark Jones had scaled the full height of the competition pole before getting down on one knee – in front of a cheering audience – and popping the big question – and he said yes.

The 166th Great Yorkshire Show will be held from Tuesday 8 till Friday 11 July 2025 and tickets will go on sale soon.

For more information about the Great Yorkshire Show, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/

Related topics:HarrogateHelen SkeltonUnited KingdomChristine Talbot

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice