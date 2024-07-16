Great Yorkshire Show 2024 hailed huge success as 140,000 visitors flock to Harrogate for sold-out four-day spectacular

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Great Yorkshire Show is over for yet another year, which saw 140,000 visitors enjoying the very best in farming and agriculture.

Those who made their way into one of the best agricultural shows in the United Kingdom saw some of the best animals in the country competing, as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

It was the final show for Show Director Charles Mills after nine years at the helm, with Rachel Coates set to take over and make history by becoming the first female in the show's history to be appointed in the role.

Charles said: “This has been a wonderful nine years, it has been a pleasure to be the Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show and my highlight has to be the people.

The Great Yorkshire Show has been hailed a huge success after 140,000 visitors flocked to Harrogate

“I have so enjoyed working with the team and meeting so many amazing people during my time here.

“I feel very grateful and very proud and I wish Rachel every success with the role.”

Rachel added: “I am honoured to be taking over the reins as Show Director from Charles who’s done an amazing job over the last eight years.

“I have been coming to the Show since I was 18 which is when I got the bug for it.

Liz and Kelvin Fletcher on the Vertu Stand

“My aim will be to promote the Show to the younger generations so that it continues to flourish and grow.”

This year’s show saw the return of the Vertu Motors GYS stage for the third year running - a chat show style feature hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot, with a big-named farming star on stage each day, followed by a meet and greet.

Television presenter Helen Skelton took to the stage on Tuesday, while one of the country’s best-known farmers and a presenter on BBC1’s Countryfile, Adam Henson, appeared on Wednesday.

Thursday saw Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet as a special guest, while the final day saw Rob and Dave Nicholson, of Cannon Hall Farm, answering questions and sharing their stories.

Adam Henson with Ayrshire judge Mary Creek from the USA and Ayrshire calf Wanita 8 from Fourth Milestone Farm, York

The show’s top show jumping class, the Ripon Select Foods Cock O’ the North, gave the packed Main Ring its usual nail-biting finish with a win for local hero, Richard Howley from Wetherby with HK Horses’ Zodiac Du Buisson Z with treble clears.

Competition was fierce in the show rings, with cattle, sheep, pigs and horses all challenging for the titles of Supreme Champion in their sections.

A host of awards were made during the show, including to a number of students who are studying land-based careers at universities and colleges across the north, while ten people who have dedicated their working lives to farming in the region were recognised with Long Service Awards.

The School Veg Box competition, which annually challenges primary schools across Yorkshire to grow British produce from scratch, was won by White Laith Primary School of Whinmoor, Leeds, with its bright colourful designs and rain harvesting systems for this year’s Bee theme.

YouTuber Olly Harrison struts his stuff at the 'Farm to Fashion' fashion show

The Cheese and Dairy section highlighted the importance of quality food when it showcased the best of British produce.

The Supreme Champion Cheese title went to Shepherds Purse for its Organic Yorkshire Blue.

Katie Matten, who owns the business with sister Caroline Bell, said: “Amazing - I can’t quite believe it, especially as it is a cheese we only launched this year."

The Supreme Champion Dairy title went to Ryeburn of Helmsley for its Mango Ripple ice cream.

The Pole Climbing competitions were as fiercely fought as ever, with the Novice title going to Patrick McCoy, who completed the climb in 17.08 seconds.

The Professional winner was James Oakley, who completed the climb in 13.13 seconds.

Peter Wright at The Garden Show

And after the final, there was a fabulous marriage proposal.

Peri Dunford, 38, waited until boyfriend Mark Jones had scaled the full height of the competition pole before getting down on one knee – in front of a cheering audience – and popping the big question – and he said yes.

The 166th Great Yorkshire Show will be held from Tuesday 8 till Friday 11 July 2025 and tickets will go on sale soon.

For more information about the Great Yorkshire Show, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/