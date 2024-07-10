Great Yorkshire Show 2024: 27 photos from day two at the showground in Harrogate

Crowds enjoyed a wide range of attractions at the showground in Harrogate as the event celebrates the best of farming, food and the countryside.

Speaking after the first day of the event, Charles Mills, show director, said: “Despite a damp start to the show, visitors were out in force and we have enjoyed a great day which showcased how British agriculture strives to thrive whatever the weather!

“We are looking forward to a better forecast for the week and to the world class competitions and stories of success to come.”

The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event, organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).

Here is a selection of photos from day two of the show.

