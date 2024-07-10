Great Yorkshire Show 2024: 27 photos from day two at the showground in Harrogate

By Dominic Brown
Published 10th Jul 2024, 16:45 BST
After a damp start on the opening day, thousands more visitors have flocked to day two of the Great Yorkshire Show.

Crowds enjoyed a wide range of attractions at the showground in Harrogate as the event celebrates the best of farming, food and the countryside.

Speaking after the first day of the event, Charles Mills, show director, said: “Despite a damp start to the show, visitors were out in force and we have enjoyed a great day which showcased how British agriculture strives to thrive whatever the weather!

“We are looking forward to a better forecast for the week and to the world class competitions and stories of success to come.”

The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event, organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).

Here is a selection of photos from day two of the show.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is pictured blessing a Holstein called Pantene with handler Henrietta Jarvis

1. Great Yorkshire Show

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is pictured blessing a Holstein called Pantene with handler Henrietta JarvisPhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Day two of the show in Harrogate

2. Great Yorkshire Show

Day two of the show in HarrogatePhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Judging the goats at the show

3. Great Yorkshire Show

Judging the goats at the showPhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Day two of the show in Harrogate

4. Great Yorkshire Show

Day two of the show in HarrogatePhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateEnglandYorkshire Agricultural Society