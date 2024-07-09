Great Yorkshire Show 2024: 18 photos of crowds braving heavy rain on opening day

Despite the wet weather creating muddy conditions at the showground in Harrogate, there was still lots to enjoy as the annual agricultural showcase returned for its 165th event.
Here is a selection of photos from day one.
The show runs until Friday, July 12.
1. Great Yorkshire Show
Tom Kitching, sheltering from the rain while holding a pedigree Limousin from Mountainstorm Limousins at Halifax owned by A J Atkins at Masons Green FarmPhoto: James Hardisty
2. Great Yorkshire Show
Umbrellas at the ready on day one of the Great Yorkshire ShowPhoto: Simon Hulme
3. Great Yorkshire Show
Benjamin Brook, aged six, from Camblesforth hugs his Lincoln Longwool Skylark Orange at the showPhoto: Simon Hulme
4. Great Yorkshire Show
Visitors to the show try to avoid the puddles while walking around the showgroundPhoto: James Hardisty