Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2025: All you need to know

The organisers of Knaresborough Bed Race has expressed its deep thanks to the town for its support as the countdown to this year’s event is almost done.

The streets will be filled with colour once again on Saturday, June 14 as the parade makes its way from the Castle to Conyngham Hall, followed by feats of incredible athleticism as the 90 teams race their way around the gruelling and spectacular 2.4 mile course, finishing up with a swim across the River Nidd.

Watched by an estimated 30,000 spectators, the Bed Race is now in its 58th edition after being launched back in 1966..

Organised by Knaresborough Lions Club since the 1990s with funds raised going to support local causes, it’s a unique and special day for the whole Harrogate district.

But the increasingly massive task of putting on this popular event can only happen because of the support of an army of unsung heroes in the town – and vital sponsorship.

Knaresborough Lions Club president Jon Smithells said: “It is by far our biggest event we organise each year.

"But we could not put it on with all the support we receive from many brilliant local organisations and individuals who provide their time and assistance.

"It is getting ever more expensive to host with running costs coming in at over £50k and we could not do it without to our sponsors who provide financial assistance.

"We are also grateful for the support of the local authorities on the day and North Yorkshire Council."

The Bed Race has changed greatly over the years, while retaining its incredible spirit and success.

The Lions have adapted many times and are always keen to make improvements.

This year will see changes to the Bed Race’s climax, the crossing of the River Nidd section.

Knaresborough Bed Race Chairman Jit Kals said: “We’ve made repairs to both the river entrance and exit this year following feedback from 2024.

"We are hoping this will give teams a safer and smoother finish to the race.

"As always, we are in awe of the endeavours of those taking part and we will be interested to see if anyone can pip G.H.Brooks to the title of Fastest Bed this year.”

Once the race is over, Bed Fest will present live music at Henshaw’s Arts & Crafts Centre.

Knaresborough Bed Race Timetable

10am: Beds start to gather at the Castle ahead of judging; Closure of Cheapside and Market Place for set up.

Midday: Closure of A59 from Knaresborough bus station to Harrogate Golf Club.

1pm: Parade sets off from KnaresboroughCastle.

3pm: Race sets off from Conyngham Hall. Teams set off at 10 second intervals so the race will take about 45 minutes.

4.30pm: Prize giving.

6pm: Roads open (although earlier if possible).

How to enjoy watching Knaresborough Bed Race

Beds will gather at Knaresborough Castle from around 10am to put the final touches to their fancy dress ahead of judging for the coveted prize of Best Dressed Bed, and a chance to lead out the parade down the High Street.

Members of the public are free to wander around and inspect the beds in all their glory.

This year’s theme is TV adverts, so an array of much-loved characters and the inevitable crossdressing is expected.

The parade makes its way through the town from 1pm, with beds arriving at Conyngham Hall to strip off their finery in preparation for the race at 3pm.

An array of stalls, food and drink vendors and entertainment will be available, including popular local band The Directors.

Cost to gain access to the ground is £3 per adult with those under 16 going in free.

This includes the chance of a prime vantage spot to watch the river crossing at the end of the race.

Whilst contactless payment will be available, the organisers have made a plea for visitors to bring cash as the internet can slow down due to the volume of people on the day.

Getting to Knaresborough Bed Race and road closures

To ensure the safety of participants and allow for set up, staggered road closures will be in place throughout the day.

The Market Place and Cheapside will close at 10am, with the main closure of the A59/Knaresborough High Street coming into force at midday.

This runs from the town’s bus station right up to the entrance to Harrogate Golf Club. Waterside and Castle Ings will close at 2pm for the race only.

Roads may not open until 6pm although organisers will aim for an earlier opening as long as it is safe to do so.

A park and ride service has been organised from Manse Lane, running from 10am-6pm and additional parking is available at King James’s School from 8am-7pm for a £5 charity donation, for those wanting to arrive earlier or park closer.

Trains will run as normal although are expected to be busier, and buses to Harrogate will be diverted via Calcutt and Forest Moor whilst the A59 is closed.