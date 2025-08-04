Great British Bake-Off contestants invite people in Harrogate to 'brew up' for life-saving cancer research

Two Channel 4 TV Great British Bake-Off stars are calling on tea-makers and bakers in Harrogate to host a Yorkshire Big Brew and help bring more cancer cures to people in the region.

Bakers Rowan Claughton and Freya Cox are supporting this year’s Yorkshire’s Big Brew fundraising campaign, which encourages people to host a tea party and help fund pioneering cancer research in the 100th year of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Those who sign up to take part will receive Rowan’s exclusive recipe for a Yorkshire-inspired rhubarb doughnut cake, created in time for friends, family, and colleagues to enjoy during Afternoon Tea Week from August 11-17.

Rowan said: “What inspired my bake for Yorkshire Cancer Research is my love of Yorkshire.

Bakers Rowan Claughton and Freya Cox of Channel 4 TV 's Great British Bake Off are supporting this year’s Yorkshire’s Big Brew fundraising campaign. (Picture contributed)

"I’ve always felt the region’s strength lies in its people - warm, welcoming, and always ready to come together over a cuppa.

"That’s what Yorkshire’s Big Brew is all about.

“Generations of local farmers have supplied us with world-famous forced rhubarb, so what better way to support this campaign than with my rhubarb doughnut cake? "

Every 17 minutes, someone in Yorkshire is told they have cancer.

But, thanks to the dedication and commitment of supporters, Yorkshire Cancer Research has been funding research and saving lives since 1925.

Last year, fundraisers across the region hosted tea parties and coffee mornings to support the charity’s vital work.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Thanks to the hard work and generosity of fundraisers across Yorkshire, Yorkshire Cancer Research funds pioneering cancer research and innovative new services for people with cancer in the region

"Those who take part in Yorkshire’s Big Brew will be helping fund cancer researchers and experts find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, supporting the charity’s vision for a Yorkshire free of cancer.”

York-based Freya Cox, best known as the first vegan baker on Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off, is also supporting ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ by providing a plant-based option for Rowan Claughton’s recipe for rhubarb doughnut cake.

To host your own Yorkshire Big Brew and try Rowan’s exclusive recipe, visit: https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/events-fundraising/yorkshires-big-brew