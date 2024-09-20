Great beer festival is set to return to Harrogate district village thanks to volunteers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Great Ouseburn Beer Festival is set to return on Saturday, October 5 with 16 Yorkshire-brewed beers, lagers, ciders, wine, spirits and more.
Last year's event was a really big success with more than 400 festival goers and £5,500 raised for charitable causes in the community and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Located 16 miles from Harrogate between Knaresborough and Boroughbridge, the event also features a feast of live music from local musicians.
This year they have eight acts playing from Harrogate, Leeds and Great Ouseburn itself.
Performing will be Charlotte and Rosie, Robbie Miller, Leo Hicks, The Lights, Elle Coles; who was winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent last year, Drop Leg Steppers, The ODs and Reef Hound.
There will also be a cafe serving hot and cold food.
Menu
On the Taps
20 Beers
Two Lagers
One Cider
Behind the Gin & Vodka Bar
Red and White Wine
Champagne and Prosecco
Varieties of Gin and Vodka
The Great Ouseburn Beer Festival will run from 1pm to 11.39pm.
Under 18s are free but must be accompanied by a responsible paying adult.
For tickets, visit: https://gobeerfest.com/tickets/