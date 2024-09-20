Great beer festival is set to return to Harrogate district village thanks to volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s just a fortnight until the launch of a beer festival in a village near Harrogate established in 2010 by a small group of intrepid volunteers to raise money for great local causes.

The Great Ouseburn Beer Festival is set to return on Saturday, October 5 with 16 Yorkshire-brewed beers, lagers, ciders, wine, spirits and more.

Last year's event was a really big success with more than 400 festival goers and £5,500 raised for charitable causes in the community and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located 16 miles from Harrogate between Knaresborough and Boroughbridge, the event also features a feast of live music from local musicians.

Beer, music, food - The Great Ouseburn Beer Festival will feature year Leo Hicks on the bill. (Picture contributed)

This year they have eight acts playing from Harrogate, Leeds and Great Ouseburn itself.

Performing will be Charlotte and Rosie, Robbie Miller, Leo Hicks, The Lights, Elle Coles; who was winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent last year, Drop Leg Steppers, The ODs and Reef Hound.

There will also be a cafe serving hot and cold food.

Menu

On the Taps

20 Beers

Two Lagers

One Cider

Behind the Gin & Vodka Bar

Red and White Wine

Champagne and Prosecco

Varieties of Gin and Vodka

The Great Ouseburn Beer Festival will run from 1pm to 11.39pm.

Under 18s are free but must be accompanied by a responsible paying adult.