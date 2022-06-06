Grant to repair Old Girls’ School

A grant of up to £128,161 has been awarded by Selby District Council Town Centres Revitalisation Programme to repair the Old Girls’ School Community Centre.

Sherburn-in-Elmet Community Trust manages the facility and Trustee Kevin Sibson has arranged the works with the contractors.

He said: “The Old Girls’ School opened in 1876 and is in very good condition for its age, but does need some repairs and up-close inspection to check what preventative work is needed.

“We’re very grateful to Selby District Council for the grant, which will help ensure the building is weather-proof for many years to come so we can continue to be a hub for the community.”

Work to the roof, guttering and brickwork, is due to start on Monday June 13 and take about eight weeks to complete.

Coun David Buckle, Lead Executive Member for Communities and Economic Development at Selby District Council, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support this project with a grant of up to £128,161 through our Town Centres Revitalisation Programme.

“This is the first grant we’ve made from the programme, which is a key way that the Council will support the valuable work by local organisations and people to

revitalise their centres.”

During the work, scaffolding will be erected, but the community centre, tearoom, on-site physio and childcare all plan to open as normal, assured a spokesman for the facility.

There may been some adaptations during the building repairs.

Mr Sibson added: “Car parking may be slightly reduced during the works and visitors are asked to walk or cycle if they can, and be courteous if parking on-street.

“Evening and weekend parking is available next door, by kind agreement of Child and Co Accountants.”

Anyone with concerns about the work, is asked to contact the Community Centre Manager Sarah Kay on 01977 685178 or [email protected]