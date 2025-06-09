GP surgeries in Harrogate and Knaresborough set for new cash investment to boost appointments

GPs surgeries in Harrogate and Knaresborough are among those to benefit from a share of new £102 million investment by the Government.

The potential boost to patient appointments has been welcomed by Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

But he is warning that GPs services still face major challenges which needed to be addressed.

In particular, the MP highlighted the burden of National Insurance rises facing doctors.

“At long last the Government is starting to listen,” said Mr Gordon.

"I’m pleased to see this announcement, and more support from the Government for our too often overlooked GPs.

"It’s good to hear that GPs in Harrogate and Knaresborough are going to get this support to upgrade their facilities.

“But the Government must go further and reverse the NICs rise for GPs and pharmacies.

"They have had to make considerable cuts as a result, and there is a real risk that the vital community healthcare service they provide collapses.

The Government’s announcement represents the biggest single investment in GP facilities in England and Wales for five years.

The three surgeries in the Harrogate and Knaresborough which are set to receive a financial boost are:

Stockwell Road Surgery, Knaresborough.

Eastgate Medical Group in Knaresborough,

Church Avenue Medical Group, Bilton, Harrogate.

Each of the three surgeries will receive a share of the £102 million.

Backed by a Government cash injection of more than £102 million, 1,000 GP surgeries nationwide will receive vital funding to create additional space to see more patients, boost productivity and improve patient care, following years of neglect.

Patients should benefit from more than 8.3 million more appointments each year as doctors surgeries modernise their practices.

Health Minister Wes Streeting said: “For too long GP surgeries were left to go to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build up.

"It will be a long road, but this government is putting in the work to fix this.”

But Harrogate’s Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon said there were still concerns about the future viability of GP surgeries after the Government’s refusal last year to exempt them from a National Insurance Contributions (NICs) rise.