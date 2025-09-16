Government says hotel in Northallerton 'will not house single male asylum seekers'

The leader of North Yorkshire Council has welcomed a decision by the Government not to house single male asylum seekers in one of the county’s hotels.

The Home Office has written to North Yorkshire Council to confirm that it will not be pursuing plans to accommodate single male asylum seekers at Allerton Court Hotel in Northallerton.

The council had written to the owner of the hotel as well as the Home Office to express concerns that a change of use could breach planning regulations and it might take legal action over it.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said: “I welcome the decision by the Home Office to not house single male asylum seekers at Allerton Court Hotel.

“We were very clear with the Government that we had concerns should the plans have been pursued to use the hotel to house numbers of single males.

"Our view is that this would be entirely inappropriate in the town location.”

The Government announcement comes as angry asylum hotel protests continue across the country.

The most recent figures available showed that there were about 32,345 asylum seekers being housed temporarily at hotels in the UK by the end of March 2025.

This is a fall from the peak of 56,042 recorded in September 2023.

Because of a long-standing backlog in the British system for handling asylum claims, official data shows that a record 111,084 people had applied for asylum in the UK by the end of June this year.

Figures for last year show that the EU country with the highest number of first-time asylum applicants was Germany with double the UK’s at 229,695

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that, because the UK government does not give most asylum seekers the right to work in the country, it makes them reliant on the government or family networks for support, including housing.

In the year ending December 2024, legal immigration to the UK, as opposed to asylum claims, was estimated at 948,000 people.

Emigration from the UK totalled 513,000 people, leaving a net migration figure of 431,000 people.