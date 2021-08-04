Government pours £50k into flood work

10th February 2020 Harrogate flood pictures. Pictured flooding on Bridge Street, Boroughbridge. Picture Gerard Binks

The announcement of £50,000 for the Boroughbridge Pumping Station and flood defence refurbishment was announced in a letter from the Secretary of State for the Environment, Rt Hon George Eustice MP.

In his letter the Secretary of State said: “The Government is investing a record £5.2 billion in flood and coastal defences over the next six years to better protect 336,000 properties.

“We have today published our Investment Plan which sets out what we will achieve from this investment, how we will develop the portfolio of projects to improve the country’s flood and coastal defences, and how we will manage the investment and track its progress.

Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough Andrew Jones.

“Around 1,000 schemes across England will receive investment in the first year of the programme.”

Andrew Jones added: “I was really pleased to hear about this investment in Boroughbridge.

“I have seen first-hand, alongside our emergency services, the misery flooding has brought to residents near the river in Boroughbridge and also to residents and businesses near the Nidd in Knaresborough.

“It seems certain that climate change and the depletion of upland trees are contributors to the more regular flooding we now see.

“That is why carbon reduction and tree planting schemes – like the White Rose Forest project – are important alongside mitigation measures like these.”

Boroughbridge was devastated with flooding in February 2020 when Storm Ciara swept the country.

Volunteers, members of the emergency services and quick-thinking residents were praised for their tireless efforts.