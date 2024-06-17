Good news for Harrogate drivers as A59 at Kex Gill is set to reopen this weekend after landslip repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major repairs at a stretch of the A59 from Harrogate to Skipton which is notorious for landslips have been completed ahead of schedule.

North Yorkshire Council’s highways team were forced to close the road at Kex Gill in February for safety reasons after one of the wettest starts to the year on record.

The prolonged rain made conditions even more challenging on the A59, which is a key route linking the east and west of the country.

But this week will see final resurfacing take place, with the road expected to reopen this Saturday morning.

Boost for Harrogate to Skipton route - An aerial photograph of repair work taking place on the A59 at Kex Gill. (Picture contributed)

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “We thank residents and businesses for their continued patience whilst these essential works come to an end.

“During the repair scheme we extended working hours to ensure the road can be reopened as soon as possible.

“Our focus can now turn to the multi-million pound re-alignment project.

"The latest landslip proves more than ever that the scheme is essential to ensure the future of this key east-west route.”

The repair scheme involved the installation of more than 85 metres of steel sheets – known as piles – to create a structural wall.

The road behind the sheet piles was then reconstructed, along with drainage works and the relocation of telephone cables.

Businesses along the A59 have complained about the impact of the closure on trade but have seen calls for financial compensation rejected by the council.

The council said the prolonged length of time to complete the work has been due to the need for various surveys to ensure the safety of the new road.

Kex Gill has a long history of landslips leading to many unplanned closures over the years.

They cause huge inconvenience for users of the A59, the surrounding towns and villages, and are detrimental for businesses and local farmers.

Last year work began on a major £68.9 million realignment of the road away from Kex Gill.