Goldsborough Hall wins Michelin praise

Michelin Guide praise for Goldsborough Hall.

The Michelin team praised the stunning setting of the venue near Knaresborough, and organic kitchen garden among others.

“This grand, 16th Century country house is set in a gloriously remote and peaceful setting and boasts delightful gardens and grounds,” stated Michelin.

“With a backdrop this stunning, the cooking risks paling in comparison, but it more than manages to live up to expectations.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The set menu features ingredients from their own organic kitchen garden, mixing classic and modern techniques to showcase the skills and experience of the team.

“The modern, French-based dishes are eye-catching, well-balanced and full of bold flavours; desserts are a highlight.”

The kitchen team at Goldsborough Hall is headed up by Josh Barnes who has brought with him a wealth of culinary skills honed from a career working in some of the country’s finest restaurants.

In 2018 he became Head Chef at the Galvin Brothers La Chapelle restaurant in London, where he retained their Michelin Star and AA 3 rosette status, while also being awarded for London’s best vegetarian and vegan menus.

Josh said: “At Goldsborough Hall we produce food from sustainably sourced, fresh local produce, where the food miles can be counted in feet and inches.

“The organic kitchen garden is a dream come true, and I work closely with the head gardener to grow and harvest for the plate, often picked on the day just before service begins.