Global superstar DJ is to perform on the Stray in Harrogate this summer

The Stray in Harrogate is to welcome one of the biggest superstar DJs in the world this summer.

The Stray in Harrogate has hosted some huge events but nothing as big as Love to be... Festival.

The international House brand is to take over the green parkland with a full festival production - expect House music, dancers, stilt walkers, fire breathers... Harrogate won't know what's hit it.

Following the success of last year’s event, which saw thousands of clubbers take over the Stray, the line-up has now been announced for this major music on Saturday, September 6.

The headliner on the expanded main stage will be Armand van Helden, the American global powerhouse DJ/producer who is considered one of house music's most revered figures, with a career spanning three decades.

In total, Love to be...Festival will boast three stages, featuring The Shapeshifters, live performances by Ultra Nate & Juliet Roberts, Gok Wan, House innovator Marshall Jefferson, Carly Wilford, K-Klass, Tom Wainwright and many more.

Organisers say there will be adding a massive new main stage structure this year and extra production with some added surprises and classic House in the big top will be back.

After last year’s Love to be...Festival starring the legendary Roger Sanchez, the owner and managing director of Love To Be, Tony Walker, a renowned DJ in his own right, said it had been an incredible success.

"It was amazing to see thousands of happy faces join us for our first festival,” he posted.

"From start to finish the vibe was amazing to see so many happy faces, jumping to the music.

"We found out one thing, at least.

"Harrogate knows how to party hard!”

The 2025 festival will fundraise for The Ostrich, a local charity that aims to prevent teenage suicide through advice and support services.

All proceeds from the event’s charity guest list will go straight to this worthy cause.

Love to be...Festival 2025 will also include street food and bars and a VIP area.

But dance music fans better be quick, VIP are more than 50% sold already.

Tickets are available at: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/love-to-be-festival/