Global success for historic site in Knaresborough as it wins Travellers' Choice Award

The owner of the oldest visitors attraction in the Harrogate area says winning a new global award from Tripadvisor is a testament to its "timeless allure".

Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough said it was thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Travellers' Choice Award for 2024 by Tripadvisor.

"This award is a testament to the timeless allure of Mother Shipton's Cave," said owner Fiona Martin.

"Being recognised in this way is a reflection of our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for everyone who walks through our gates."

The Knaresborough visitors attraction said it was thrilled to announce that it had received a prestigious award from Tripadvisor. (Picture contributed)

"We are deeply grateful to our visitors for their wonderful reviews and ongoing support."

The Tripadvisor award recognizes the top 10% of attractions worldwide based on consistently high reviews and ratings from visitors.

Operating since 1630, Mother Shipton's Cave has been a cherished destination for nearly four centuries.

Renowned for its enchanting natural beauty and rich historical significance, the attraction continues to captivate and delight visitors of all ages, from magic and witchcraft enthusiasts to families enjoying themed events.

Visitors to the cave can look forward to exploring its mysterious and magical surroundings, learning about the fascinating life of Mother Shipton, and experiencing the unique natural wonder of the petrifying well.

Themed events also take place during the school holidays, including Finding Neverland, a Peter Pan-inspired event for the Summer holidays starting which started last week.

Recent glowing reviews from visitors on Tripadvisor included: "Absolutely loved it, beautiful surroundings, amazing history and all-round great experience."