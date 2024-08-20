Hundreds of swimmers taking part in a Long Course Weekend multi-sport event in Wales. It is hoped that staging the event, which will be centred on Masham, will bring a major boost to the local economy.

Businesses and local communities have spoken of their pride at showcasing North Yorkshire through a major sporting event that is aiming to boost the county’s vital visitor economy.

The Long Course Weekend will be hosted by North Yorkshire Council in September, the first time that the internationally recognised multi-sport event has been staged in England.

The event is based on the principles of the triathlon but is tailored to open up the three disciplines of swimming, cycling and running to as wide an audience as possible.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Long Course Weekend, which has grown a reputation around the world as being an extremely successful sporting event.

Lucy Scott Paul, who runs Bordar House Teas in Masham with her mother, Catherine, is pictured at the café. She has spoken of the hope of an economic boost to the local economy when the Long Course Weekend sporting event is staged next month (September).

“We know how important the visitor economy is in North Yorkshire, especially in areas such as the Yorkshire Dales.

“The Long Course Weekend will give us the opportunity to showcase Masham and North Yorkshire to thousands of people who will be visiting, bringing a welcome economic boost for local businesses.”

Richard Welford is the owner of the family-run Beavers Butchers on Silver Street in the town.

He said: “It’s a real privilege for us to be hosting the Long Course Weekend, and it will bring so many people to the area.

Richard Welford, the owner of the family-run Beavers Butchers in Masham, is pictured at the shop. He has praised the engagement by the organisers of the Long Course Weekend with local communities.

“I am really looking forward to it, and I am sure we will be able to show Masham and North Yorkshire in the best light possible.”

The Long Course Weekend will be held in Masham from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 8.

It is one of only a few sporting events that encompasses swimmers, cyclists, runners and triathletes of all abilities over one weekend. Competitors have the choice to participate in one of the individual disciplines or choose all three to take part in the competition.

The swim distances range from 1.2 miles to 2.4 miles, cycling routes will be from 56 miles to 112 miles and the run will start at five kilometres to a full marathon. There will also be a children’s running event to encourage all members of the family to get involved.

A competitor taking part in a run at a Long Course Weekend multi-sport event in Wales. North Yorkshire will host the Long Course Weekend between September 6 and 8, the first time the event has been held in England.

Lucy Scott Paul, who runs the Bordar House Teas café with her mother, Catherine, on Masham’s Market Place, has also claimed the arrival of the Long Course Weekend in North Yorkshire will be a welcome boost to the local economy.

She said: “We are really excited, and it will be great for the local community as well as businesses based here to have such a high-profile event centred on the town.

“We will be opening early at 6am and intend to stay open into the evening to make the most of having so many people here in Masham.

“When the Tour de France was held in Yorkshire in 2014, we had so many visitors afterwards who said they had seen places like Masham and wanted to come and see them for themselves.”

The Long Course Weekend’s founder and chief executive, Matthew Evans, said: “We are extremely excited to bring the Long Course Weekend to North Yorkshire.

“We have a proven track record of staging these major events around the world, and it will help raise the profile of North Yorkshire even further and show what a wonderful place it is to live, work and visit.”