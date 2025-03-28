Global firm agrees deal for 7000 sq ft office space in Harrogate in coup for Central House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A global technology firm has taken circa 7,000 sq ft of office space in Harrogate following the £4 million makeover of Central House.

Property and Investment company, CEG, has agreed a 10-year lease on the first-floor workspace at Central House with Arrow Electronics, a global leader in technology solutions at the forefront of cloud and AI advancements.

The announcement follows a £4m makeover of Central House by CEG which delivered a reception with break-out spaces, café and courtyard.

A new suite of meeting rooms, cycle facilities and leisure club style changing rooms will also encourage the building’s 1000+ occupants to benefit from fitness classes, walks and cycle routes on the doorstep.

Office space coup - Central House in Harrogate will welcome global technology leaders. Arrow Electronics. (Picture contributed)

Grace Lewis, Investment Manager at CEG, said: “Its fantastic to welcome the Arrow team to the Central House business community.

"Following the refurbishment of the building, we have created a thriving business destination with innovative, contemporary space designed to encourage collaboration and productivity.”

Central House offers almost 160,000 sq. ft. of prime workspace and is let to 15 businesses with space available from 2,000 sq. ft to 36,000 sq. ft.

Agents JLL and Carter Jonas market the building on behalf of CEG, and Knight Frank acted for Arrow.

Nick Gibby from JLL said: “Central House is one of the most desirable office buildings in Harrogate.

"The quality of the tenants we attract, such as global firm Arrow, is a testament to this.

"The building’s great location and the fantastic facilities means it is well positioned to meet demand from growing or relocating businesses.”

Victoria Harris, Associate with Knight Frank, added: “We are delighted to have acted on behalf of Arrow Electronics.

"As a global leader in technology solutions, Arrow required a modern, well-connected environment to support its continued growth and innovation.

“Central House’s prime location, outstanding amenities, and sustainability credentials made it an ideal choice."

As a long-term investment and management company, CEG also offers an innovative approach to leasing, delivering more flexibility and providing tenant fit outs, where required, to reduce an occupier’s capital spend.

With sustainability at its heart, Central House is powered by 100% renewable energy.