Glittering charity event set to raise £1 million in one night at Harrogate district venue
A Night Under the Stars has the incredible fundraising mission of raising £1 million this Saturday, September 21 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity, which supports disadvantaged children across Yorkshire with disabilities, sickness and those living in poverty.
Hosted by Grantley Hall, the favoured luxury hotel and wellness retreat of the stars, it’s a far from impossible target.
The evening is set to be one of the most sought-after social events of the year.
Tickets cost from £1,000 per guest and the exclusive event promises an enchanting evening featuring a gourmet four-course banquet by Executive Chef Simon Crannage, a Champagne reception, a spectacular fireworks display and, oh yes, a live set by Olly Murs.
The inaugural A Night Under the Stars event in November 2022 raised a total of £840,000 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity.
This weekend’s event will provide the region’s most vulnerable children with essential items such as a warm coat, pyjamas, bedding and shoes, as well as festive gifts, Christmas presents, and days out.
Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s initiatives include grant-giving, building projects like the Great Yorkshire Build, and programs such as Schools Network and Schools Out, all designed to improve the lives of children across the region.
Grantley Hall first opened its doors in 2019 after a four-year restoration.
It boasts 47 bedrooms, five restaurants, three bars and an award-winning spa.
