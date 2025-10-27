A celebrity-filled night of sparkling entertainment in Harrogate has helped raise more than £212,000 for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and Emmerdale stars, including Jeff Hordley, Zoe Henry, and Mark Charnock, were among the guests at the star-studded Glitter Ball at Rudding Park in Harrogate.

Hosted by TV presenter Duncan Wood, the black-tie event saw nearly 600 guests enjoy dinner, dancing and auctions of top prizes, all to support the charity, which cares for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Martin House Children’s Hospice, based in Boston Spa near Wetherby, has been providing family-led care and support for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions since 1987.

Clair Holdsworth, Chief Executive of Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “It was a fantastic night – every year is bigger and better, and so many people told us this was the best Glitter Ball yet.

"We cannot thank our supporters and sponsors enough for their generosity.”

The evening included a drinks reception, three-course dinner, fundraising games and music from band The Phat Cats.

Among the exclusive prizes on offer were a round of golf with Sir Gareth Southgate, and a private dining experience with Ainsley Harriott, with auction bids on the night and online topping £60,000 alone.

John Hughes, Managing Director at HARIBO UK and Ireland, and headline sponsor of the ball, said: “Our longstanding partnership with Martin House Children’s Hospice goes back 17 years, and over that time we've seen the incredible difference they make.

“We share their belief in creating special moments of happiness for children and families, and we're honoured to support their work being there for families across Yorkshire when they need it most.

"We already can’t wait for what next year holds.”

To find out more about Martin House Children’s Hospice and how to support its work, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/donate