Glitter ball breaks record

A glamorous night of entertainment has raised a record £160,000 for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People as it held its Glitter Ball last Friday.

The ball, at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate, was the biggest yet for Martin House, with nearly 600 guests enjoying a champagne reception, dinner, live music, and live and silent auctions.

Sara Cracknell, event fundraiser at Martin House, said: “It was a fantastic evening and a great atmosphere, we had some lovely comments from our guests and they all really enjoyed themselves.

“Most importantly, we raised an incredible amount for Martin House – it’s a record-breaking figure for the Glitter Ball, and it will make a huge difference to the children, young people and their families who receive the care of Martin House.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire, offering respite stays through to end of life and bereavement care.

The top lot in the live auction was the McLaren Factory Tour which went for a staggering £8,500. The silent auction raised £36,500, three times the amount it made last year, with the highest bid £3,500 for a private hospitality suite to see Little Mix.

Sara added: “We’d like to thank everyone who donated prizes and supported the evening, and everyone at Rudding Park for helping to make it such a special occasion.”

Martin House chief executive Martin Warhurst with the Glitter Ball committee (from left)

