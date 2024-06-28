Glastonbury Festival to be screened for free at spectacular Knaresborough Castle grounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get your picnic rugs ready as Party in the Castle 2024 is to take place in Knaresborough when Glastonbury Festival will be shown on the big screen.

Nearly a 1,000 people are expected to attend the free community event on Saturday, June 29 thanks to a joint effort by Knaresborough & District Chamber and North Yorkshire Council.

The giant LED screening of the BBC's live coverage of some of the biggest music acts in the world will take place in the glorious setting of the grounds of Knaresborough Castle.

A spokesperson for Knaresborough & District Chamber said: “We are excited to announce the funding of 50% from North Yorkshire Council through Matt Walker and we have saved the date with Tim Dabell manager of Parks and open spaces to secure the castle yard.

"We would also like to thank the fantastic local community, businesses and volunteers who have pulled together to help these free Party in the Castle community events happen and to North Yorkshire Council for their grant funding support. "

Last year's similar event was a huge success with around 800 people in attendance.

Running from 5pm to 11pm, local bars in Knaresborough are gearing up to serve attendees, among them 58 Bar Restaurant on the High Street which is offering take away food and drink on the way to the Castle.

Organisers are keen to ensure everyone has a great time and have issued the following advice:

Please bring your own low backed chairs or picnic blankets.

There will be no food and drink concessions on site, so please bring your own food and drink and remember to support local where you can.

All children under 18 need to be accompanied by an adult.

Clean up after yourselves – bins and bin bags will be provided.

Show respect for the town’s historic Castle grounds and its neighbours so that we can continue to host more free community events in the future.

The evening line-up at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday includes:

Coldplay, The Streets, Little Simz, Orbital, Sleaford Mods and Disclosure, depending on what the BBC broadcasts.