Girls crowned Shield Champions

The girls play in the top flight of the West Riding League and competed for the cup competition without goalkeeper and club captain Claudia Sandford and top goalscorer Hattie Robson who were self isolating.

Manager Gavin Longley said: “The girls really deserved the victory.

“They have worked really hard through a disruptive and difficult season.

“I really feel for the girls who missed out playing in the final but their teammates did them proud.

“They’re a fantastic bunch and are playing some great football at the moment. Here’s to next season.”

After soaking up a lot of pressure in the first half of the match, the girls went out and put in an inspired second half performance, dominating possession and creating chance after chance.

The breakthrough came after Natasha Cree struck a half volley in from a Poppy Thompson corner and five minutes from time Ime Mackender finished off a sweeping counter-attacking move.

Stand-in goalkeeper, Molly Reynolds, pulled off an incredible save out of the top corner from a Battyeford free-kick to maintain the two goal advantage and seal the victory.