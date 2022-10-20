Giant screen to show how Harrogate Street Aid is bringing real help to homeless people

A member of the public using Harrogate District Street Aid ‘tap terminal’ at Victoria Shopping Centre to donate to the homeless.

The video, starring three local people who have been supported by Harrogate District Street Aid, is to be shown on the screen in the Victoria Shopping Centre piazza, before being played on digital screens in a number of Harrogate businesses throughout the week.

Helping to publicise the whole thing will be Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) which is issuing a series of posters and leaflets to local businesses and spreading the word on social media.

The film this Saturday at 10am will kick-start a week of awareness raising for the scheme, which includes a fun football tournament featuring players from town centre businesses, media organisations and Harrogate Borough Council.

Harrogate District Street Aid is a joint initiative by Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire Police, Harrogate Homeless Project, North Yorkshire Horizons and Two Ridings Community Foundation which was first launched in October 2019.

An alternative to simply giving cash to beggars, there are many reasons why people ask for spare change in Harrogate.

Each person has their own story, and many instinctively want to give money to them because they see they need help.

But, the evidence shows, giving money directly to people on the streets can often keep them on those same streets for longer.

Coun Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: "Some people assume that giving a few pounds to someone begging is helping them.

"Sadly, in some instances it may actually be keeping them on the street.

"Harrogate District Street Aid is about making a real change to people who find themselves on the street and I am delighted that we are now celebrating the scheme's third birthday."

In excess of £24,000 has been raised by Street Aid so far with life-changing grants administered by Two Ridings Community Foundation to help homeless people get off – and often stay off – the streets.

Coun Mike Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and safer communities, said: "Harrogate District Street Aid has been making a difference to people’s lives for three years now and I would like to thank everyone who has tapped their card and donated to the scheme.

"In addition to our homeless accommodation, Fern House, and by working with our partners such Harrogate Homeless Project, we are determined to help those who are homeless by getting them off and keeping them off the street.”

Jan Garrill, chief executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation said: “We know Harrogate Street Aid helps people who are homeless to turn a corner and it gives people who want to help, a smarter, alternative way of giving.

"With the help of Harrogate BID, that message is really getting out there.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, October 27, Harrogate Town AFC and Your Harrogate will launch a new football tournament for the inaugural Street Aid Cup at Rosset High School with six nine-a-side teams representing hospitality, the media, retail, Harrogate Borough Council plus a Street Aid All Stars.

Anyone wishing to help the town’s homeless can do so online www.harrogatestreetaid.co.uk, via three ‘tap terminals’, or by sending a text to STREETAID followed by the amount to 70450.