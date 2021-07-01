Get your tickets here for summer barbecue to raise vital funds for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity

Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity is hosting a summer barbecue at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC on Sunday, August 29. Tickets will include entry, a drink on arrival, food from the barbecue, strawberries and cream and live

By Gemma Jimmison
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:58 am
12th March 2019 Harroagte Stock Harrogate and District Hospital Pictured Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity is hosting a summer barbecue at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC on Sunday, August 29. Tickets will include entry, a drink on arrival, food from the barbecue, strawberries and cream and live

entertainment. There will also be donkey rides, face painting, an ice cream van and more! Tickets are available for a donation of £13 per adult, £4 for aged three to 14 and free for under threes. All the money raised will go towards the charity, which helps to fund equipment, training and services above and beyond the provision of the NHS to improve treatment and facilities at Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust. Tickets are now on sale at: hhcc.co.uk/hhcc-summer-bbq-2021. For more information about the charity, go to: hhcc.co.uk