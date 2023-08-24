GCSE results: Harrogate school head pays tribute to student’s rare accolade of ten grade 9s

The comments by Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, follow a great set of results by Year 11 pupils which she attributed to “excellent relationships between pupils, staff and parents.”

Mrs Wilkinson said: “We are delighted with the results achieved by our Year 11 pupils – they are a tremendous year group who have succeeded through hard work and determination.

“Every success has been incredibly well deserved, and we are proud of what our Year 11 pupils have achieved both in and out of the classroom.

Harrogate's Ashville College student Rhys Wolf who achieved the rare accolade of ten grade 9s. (Picture Ashville College)

"They can now focus on the future and the opportunities that lie ahead in our Sixth Form.

“The results are a testimony to the teamwork and excellent relationships which exist between pupils, staff and parents.”

Among the stand-out success stories at the Harrogate independent school was Rhys Wolf who achieved the rare accolade of ten grade 9s.

He said: “I am really happy with my results. I put a lot of work into my exams, particularly those I found the most challenging.

Harrogate's Ashville College student Emily Ross achieved four 9s, four 8s, one 7 and one 6. (Picture Ashville College)

“I will be staying on at Ashville for Sixth Form and I'm looking forward to the increased freedom that comes with being a Sixth Former.

"I’ve heard really good things about it, from the teachers to enjoying the social aspects of Sixth Form.

"I plan to go to university after Sixth Form and pursue a degree related to Maths or Economics."

Emily Ross, meanwhile, achieved four 9s, four 8s, one 7 and one 6, and will be staying on at Ashville to study English Literature, French and Spanish at A Level.

She said: "My results were better than I expected so I am relieved.

"My teachers helped me so much.

"I am looking forward to being able to focus on the subjects I enjoy most in Ashville Sixth Form.