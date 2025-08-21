GCSE Results Day 2025: Young Leeds Utd player at Harrogate school achieves excellent GCSEs results
An emerging Leeds United player, a young Wimbledon tennis ace, budding physicists and musicians are among those to have propelled Ashville College to record-breaking GCSE results
In total, students at the Harrogate school scored more than half a grade greater than their predicted score – a record high.
Physics, considered as one of the more demanding GCSE subjects, saw 80 per cent of the entrants achieving grades of 9 and 8.
Music saw 75 per cent of entrants awarded the highest possible grade of 9.
Among those to excel was George Garland whose hard work was rewarded with nine Grade 9s - the highest possible grade.
Other personal success stories at Ashville College include Joe Bhaskaran who achieved excellent results as he balanced his studies whilst training with Leeds United, where he has now signed a youth contract.
Emilia Linley, a rising talent on the local, regional and national tennis circuit, having played at Wimbledon, is celebrating another top performance off the court by securing excellent grades.
The talented youngster will now pursue her sporting dream in Spain, while continuing her A level studies with a bespoke, flexible programme under Ashville College’s tutelage.
Founded in 1877 as a boarding school for boys by the United Methodist Free Churches, Ashville College is a co-educational independent school for both day and boarding pupils aged 2–18.
For more information, visit: https://www.ashville.co.uk/