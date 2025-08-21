GCSE Results Day 2025: Ripon Grammar School students 'have a bright future' says headmaster

Ripon Grammar School says the future is looking bright for its hard-working students after outstanding GCSE results this year.

In particular, two sixteen-year-olds at the school were on cloud nine after achieving 11 of the top grade 9s, the equivalent of exceptionally high A*s.

Katy Thody, from Burton Leonard, and Yanxi Wang, from Ripon, also achieved an additional grade 8 each.

Other top performers include five 16-year-old students – Ray Cho, Thomas Simpson, Amelia Briggs, Alexis Ramshay and Archie) Sculthorp – who achieved nine grade 9s, alongside additional 8s and 7s.

These exceptionally high individual performances emerged from a strong set of overall results.

A substantial 93.9% of all grades awarded were 9-5s (the equivalent of A*-Bs) with 59.6% of all grades achieved being 9-7 (A*-As).

Students from the 125-strong cohort gained a total of 472 top 9/8 (A*) grades.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said: “My congratulations go to all our students who have worked so hard for these impressive set of GCSE results, which come as the culmination of five years of academic endeavour.

Brilliant Ripon Grammar School student Iona O’Hare was so badly affected that, at one stage, her parents worried that the 16-year-old would be unable to sit her mocks or final exams. (Picture contributed)

“Well done to each and every one of them, their results provide a strong platform for future academic success.

“Thank you also to our dedicated staff, this is a testament to all their hard work and support.”

Ripon Grammar School success stories: Iona O’Hare

One remarkable teenage overcome severe anxiety to celebrate top GCSE grades.

Ripon Grammar School student Iona O’Hare was so badly affected that, at one stage, her parents worried that the 16-year-old would be unable to sit her mocks or final exams.

But, thanks to sheer determination and hours of revision, Iona overcame her challenges even scoring grades 9 and 6 in maths and further maths, her toughest subjects.

Now the aspiring vet, who achieved three 9s, three 8s, two 7s and three 6s overall, is looking forward to studying biology, chemistry and English literature at A-level and an AS in maths.

Iona, from Ripon, is particularly pleased with her success in maths and further maths, having turned her weakest subject into one of her proudest achievements.

“I’m so happy to get these results and all that hard work has paid off" she said.

"I’m especially proud of my maths grades – I suppose all those past papers were worth it!” she says.

She now hopes her story will inspire others who are battling anxiety or struggling with certain subjects.

“My advice is to always, always ask for help.” she said.

Iona has experienced anxiety for many years, often because she feared letting herself, others or the school down.

During Year 10 the attacks of anxiety became more frequent, especially in sporting fixtures and maths.

With the support of the RGS pastoral team, her teachers, friends and family she managed to keep attending her school fixtures and, demonstrating amazing resilience, resolved to persevere with further maths.

Ripon Grammar School success stories: William Renton

A young carer’s GCSE triumph brings him one step closer to his dream of becoming a doctor.

Ripon Grammar School pupil William Renton - who achieved five grade 9s, four 8s and two 7s - has been inspired by the doctors and nurses caring for his younger sister to pursue a career in medicine.

Wheelchair user Ellie, 15, who also attends RGS, says she would give her big brother a grade 9 in caring: “I appreciate him always being there for me, whether I need a cuppa or help with homework.”

The proud sister, who suffers from a life limiting condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 (SMA II) and needs regular hospital treatment and support, added: “William has had to juggle his life with being almost a full-time young carer, and he does a wonderful job.”

As a registered young carer, William, 16, says: “Growing up with Ellie has shown me a side to the medical world that most don’t see.

“I’ve met so many incredible doctors and other medical professionals who have looked after my family and I in some of our most difficult times and they have inspired me to do the same for others.”

Delighted with his GCSE results, William, from Kirkby Malzeard, is now looking forward to studying chemistry, biology, maths and music at A-level, with his sights firmly set on medical school.

He has had to juggle his studies while supporting his sister with regular day-to-day tasks like preparing her medicines, helping her at mealtimes and whenever she needs to move her body.#

Ripon Grammar School success stories: Katy Thody

A talented young actor and budding stage producer delivered a show-stopping performance in her GCSEs at Ripon Grammar School when she achieved eleven grade 9s.

Student Katy Thody, 16, from Risplith outside Harrogate, achieved an impressive eleven grade 9s alongside one grade 8.

The teenager, who has taken a leading role in school productions, recently stepped behind the curtain to direct her first play at RGS, Jungle Book, which was performed to the public.

Having also juggled her studies with being a Brownie young leader and working part-time at an ice cream parlour, her advice to current students is: “Start revising early and keep doing a little every day. I did lots of past papers and took breaks.”

Planning to study maths, chemistry, biology and history at A-level, Katy, who took part in a week-long science programme for Year 10 students at the University of York last year, hopes to study medicine or biochemistry at university.

Ripon Grammar School success stories: Yanxi Wang

A gifted young musician who shines on both piano and violin has proved she can master more than just music by scoring top grades across the board in her GCSEs.

Yanxi Wang, from Ripon who has gained grade 8 in piano and grade 7 in violin, was one of two RIPON Grammar School students to achieve 11 grade 9s and one grade 8 in her GCSEs.

She now plans to study chemistry, biology and maths with further maths or French and aims to study medicine after RGS.

She has juggled her studies with music groups including chamber orchestra, senior girls’ choir and help out at with the junior strings.

Recently she’s helped set up a Ripon youth council along with volunteering at the Ripon library on a Monday after school.

She is also a talented linguist, having impressed judges with her language skills in a prestigious national competition run by the University of Oxford when she was 14.

She was runner-up in her age category and invited to attend a ceremony at Oxford’s magnificent Bodleian library.