GCSE Results Day 2025: Harrogate Ladies College celebrates record GCSE results

An independent Harrogate school says it is excited to have achieved some of the country’s top marks in GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Ladies’ College, shortly to be renamed Duchy College, celebrated a record percentage of 22% of top grade 9s while more than a third of its pupils achieved five or more 9-7 grades.

Pupils studying STEM subjects excelled with 80% of all Physics grades at 9-7, while in Creative Arts (Art and Textiles), 81% of all grades were 9-7 and an incredible 22% of pupils achieved marks of 100%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils receiving their GCSE results at Harrogate Ladies College achieved an average of one grade higher than their baseline prediction.

Harrogate Ladies’ College, shortly to be renamed Duchy College, celebrated a record percentage of 22% of top grade 9s while more than a third of its pupils achieved five or more 9-7 grades. (Picture contributed)

Principal, Joanna Fox said: “As a largely non-selective school, we are exceptionally proud of our pupils’ progress,

"This is down to the pupils’ hard work and the expertise and dedication of our incredible teachers.

“To achieve a record percentage of 9s and a value-added average of plus one is an outstanding result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These pupils will be part of history, becoming the first to achieve their A levels from Duchy College in two years’ time as we prepare for a new co-ed era.

One remarkable at Harrogate Ladies College student returning for Sixth Form in September will be India Thomas, who achieved a clean sweep of nine 9s in her GCSEs.

"Through our individualised support, we look forward to nurturing each and every one of them in the next stage of their academic journey.”

One remarkable student returning for Sixth Form at Harrogate Ladies College in September will be India Thomas, who achieved a clean sweep of nine 9s in her GCSEs, including a perfect score of 100% in Textiles.

“I am so happy with my GCSE results, and achieving all 9s is a dream come true,” India said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t be more thankful to my teachers, who have been so supportive, and I can’t wait to begin Sixth Form here in September.”

Harrogate Ladies College Principal Joanna Fox, centre, with happy pupils after receiving their GCSE results. (Picture contributed)

Another pupil who particularly shone in STEM subjects is Reewa Bennett, with four of her eight 9s coming in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Reewa said: “I’m really proud of my results, I have worked so hard.

"The community here is amazing, all our teachers genuinely care and always go above and beyond to help.”