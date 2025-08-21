GCSE Results Day 2025: Exam joy for Harrogate College student with a helping hand from his gran
A Harrogate hub of education has highlighted that hitting incredible top grades isn’t the whole of life and there can be a different kind of 'success' story.
Among the students celebrating at Harrogate College this year was Kaiden Finfinger, who has passed his English GCSE with a grade 4.
The result means Kaiden, who is dyslexic, can progress to his Level 2 Electrical course.
His success is in part thanks to the support of his grandmother, Sherley, who came to the college last year to sit her English GCSE so she could help him revise.
English teacher Seona McLinden said she was delighted to see all of Kaiden’s hard work pay off.