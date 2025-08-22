GCSE Results 2025: Harrogate teenager shows he is an exam all-rounder at Ripon Grammar School

By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
A cricket loving teenager who hit his GCSEs for six says it is his school boarding community which has inspired him to thrive.

Ripon Grammar School student Archie Sculthorp, who plays for Harrogate Cricket Club, achieved nine grade 9s and one 7.

The 16-year-old, who was a weekly boarder, plans to continue his studies at RGS, taking maths, physics, chemistry and geography at A-level.

Archie, from Harrogate, who was part of the town's cup and league-winning U-15 team, is interested in climate change and hopes to work in clean energy and sustainability.

Ripon Grammar School student Archie Sculthorp, who plays for Harrogate Cricket Club, achieved nine grade 9s and one 7 in his GCSEs. (Picture contributed)

His father, Dan, praised boarding staff for their efforts to create exceptional characters.

“They’ve been a phenomenal support and inspiration to Archie,” he said.

“Huge congratulations to all students and staff at RGS.

"I take my hat off to the camaraderie and dedication in the whole school and in boarding.”

Harrogate Cricket Club: https://www.harrogatecricketclub.com/

Ripon Grammar School: https://www.ripongrammar.co.uk/

