GCSE Results 2025: Harrogate teenager shows he is an exam all-rounder at Ripon Grammar School

A cricket loving teenager who hit his GCSEs for six says it is his school boarding community which has inspired him to thrive.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ripon Grammar School student Archie Sculthorp, who plays for Harrogate Cricket Club, achieved nine grade 9s and one 7.

The 16-year-old, who was a weekly boarder, plans to continue his studies at RGS, taking maths, physics, chemistry and geography at A-level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie, from Harrogate, who was part of the town's cup and league-winning U-15 team, is interested in climate change and hopes to work in clean energy and sustainability.

Ripon Grammar School student Archie Sculthorp, who plays for Harrogate Cricket Club, achieved nine grade 9s and one 7 in his GCSEs. (Picture contributed)

His father, Dan, praised boarding staff for their efforts to create exceptional characters.

“They’ve been a phenomenal support and inspiration to Archie,” he said.

“Huge congratulations to all students and staff at RGS.

"I take my hat off to the camaraderie and dedication in the whole school and in boarding.”

Harrogate Cricket Club: https://www.harrogatecricketclub.com/

Ripon Grammar School: https://www.ripongrammar.co.uk/