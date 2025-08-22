GCSE Results 2025: Harrogate teenager shows he is an exam all-rounder at Ripon Grammar School
Ripon Grammar School student Archie Sculthorp, who plays for Harrogate Cricket Club, achieved nine grade 9s and one 7.
The 16-year-old, who was a weekly boarder, plans to continue his studies at RGS, taking maths, physics, chemistry and geography at A-level.
Archie, from Harrogate, who was part of the town's cup and league-winning U-15 team, is interested in climate change and hopes to work in clean energy and sustainability.
His father, Dan, praised boarding staff for their efforts to create exceptional characters.
“They’ve been a phenomenal support and inspiration to Archie,” he said.
“Huge congratulations to all students and staff at RGS.
"I take my hat off to the camaraderie and dedication in the whole school and in boarding.”
