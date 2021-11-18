Garden waste collections to stop

The service will once again be paused due to reduced demand during the winter period.

Leeds collects garden waste from more households than any other council in the UK, with crews across Leeds emptying over 4 million brown bins in 2021, equating to over 34,000 tonnes of garden waste – 2,000 tonnes more than usual.

A spokesman for the authority said: “The brown bin collections will resume again in March, however, gardeners across Leeds are still able to deposit garden waste at their local household waste recycling centres for free throughout winter.

“Home composting garden waste and leaves remains by far the best solution for the environment.

“Composting your garden and kitchen waste at home can help create excellent soil conditioner for your garden or house plants.”