Garden party supports veterans

The Not Forgotten, a British Armed Forces charity which supports serving and ex-service personnel, is touring the UK with a series of 11 complementary Forgot You Not Rock Summer Garden Party Drive-In concerts for veterans and their guests.

Brigadier James Stopford, CBE, CEO of The Not Forgotten said: “We’re delighted to be touring the UK with this series of Forgot You Not Rock Summer Garden Party Drive-In concerts that will take place, whatever the weather – come rain or shine.

“Despite the easing of restrictions, it has been an incredibly challenging time for so many who have suffered with loneliness and mental health issues.

“We are bringing some much-needed cheer, fun and entertainment to veterans across the country and are extremely grateful to the owners of the spectacular venues for giving us this wonderful opportunity to entertain those that have served our country.”

The Ripon event featured a mix of entertainment provided by The Not Forgotten’s professional entertainment team.

The Not Forgotten’s complimentary Garden Party events aim to entertain, boost morale and lift the lockdown spirits of those who have been affected by loneliness and isolation.

The drive-in concerts featured live music, including favourite party hits and guilty pleasures from across the eras, dancing, interactive games and a raffle, which were all served up alongside a fantastic BBQ and refreshments, including Pimms, to get over 200 veterans and their guests in the party mood.

Bluetooth speakers were provided to each vehicle, which were parked at a specified distance from others, so everyone could enjoy the party, whatever the weather and to ensure social distancing guidelines were maintained.

When the sun came out, guests armed with picnic chairs and blankets let their hair down and enjoyed an alfresco dance and singalong during the unforgettable concerts.

The Dress Code was smart casual, garden party attire or Rock ‘n Roll. A prize was awarded for the most innovative outfit and guests used the party as a real excuse to dress-up.

The Not Forgotten combats isolation and loneliness among the Armed Forces community through social activities and challenge holidays.