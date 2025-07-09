Future of Harrogate Spring Water and Rotary Wood at the crossroads as crucial planning decision nears

The future of Harrogate Spring Water’s expansion plans hang on a knife edge in the run-up to what could be a crucial planning meeting.

The bottled water firm originally secured outline planning permission in 2017 to build a larger bottling plant, which remains valid, but has faced major opposition for environmental reasons from the town’s MP, local councillors, green campaigners and community groups in its push to secure the reserved matters stage deals with its appearance, size and landscaping.

Following the submission by Harrogate Spring Water of its final expansion proposals in May, North Yorkshire Council is expected to bring this long-running saga to a conclusion with a meeting of planning committee councillors on August 26, though the date has yet to be confirmed.

At the heart of the latest proposal by the bottled water company, which, in 2020, became part of the international Danone empire which also owns Evian and Volvic, is whether the plans to expand the bottling plant on Harlow Moor Road to meet consumer demand and create new jobs include sufficient compensation for the loss of trees at Rotary Wood.

Harrogate Spring Water submitted its final expansion proposals for its bottling plant in the Pinewoods area of Harrogate in May. (Picture Caught Light Photography)

Harrogate Spring Water is keen to stress that it has conducted multiple consultations with local community groups, stakeholders and council officials and that its plans include measures to address opponents’ environmental concerns, including planting a new woodland.

But the jury remains out on whether any of that will really do the trick for a once-independent Harrogate company which still flies the flag in a very visible way for the town at home and abroad.

The bottled water giant’s final submission contains amendments to the plan originally submitted to North Yorkshire Council in October 2024, incorporating feedback from the council’s experts.

But, in its its draft summary of Harrogate Spring Water’s final submission, Pinewoods Conservation Group listed several important reservations.

The Harrogate-based charity, which is dedicated to woodland conservation and improvements in the Pinewoods area of Harrogate, made the following observations:

Adjusted planting strategy significantly reduces the number of new trees in Rotary Wood.

Quantifies a substantial ecological deficit (20.23% habitat loss) and reliance on external credits, highlighting a major environmental downside.

The scaled-back approach concerning tree planting and woodland enhancements indicates less ambitious on-site ecological restoration compared to earlier proposals

An increase to internal floorspace (9 sq m) from the previous application.

No updated bat survey provided that had been suggested.

Over recent years, the entire issue of Harrogate Spring Water’s attempt to grow its business has become a flash point for local battles over what level of priority should be granted to the environment in an era of climate change.

Harrogate Spring Water argues that it could scarcely have done more to act like a “good neighbour”

The firm’s Managing Director Richard Hall said: “Our roots are firmly embedded in Harrogate and the town has been integral to our success.

“Throughout this process, we’ve taken time to listen to local people and understand what matters to them as we look to grow a thriving business that, not only brings investment and jobs to the area, but also proudly promotes Harrogate’s name worldwide.

"Our goal is to leave behind something truly positive.”

Who is to say whether the fierce debate over what is actually in Harrogate’s interests will be settled even after the planning decision happens.