Funeral details revealed for important Harrogate businessman who was a true champion of the town

The funeral arrangements have been announced for a titan of the Harrogate business world with an open invitation to celebrate his life of achievement.

Brian L Dunsby, who passed away at the age of 84 last month, was one of Harrogate's most respected and important public figures of the last 40 years.

He was probably best known by the wider public for being the driving force behind Harrogate's former Christmas market along with his wife Beryl, who so often worked with him.

The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Cemetery on Wetherby Road on Tuesday, February 18 at 3pm.

Afterwards, his family will host a remembrance gathering at Pavilions of Harrogate.

As well as issuing an open invitation to anyone who knew Mr Dunsby, the wake will include a number of memory tables to display photos, press articles and the many and varied awards he received in a life of business success and championing the interests of Harrogate.

The renowned entrepreneur, who was born in January 1940 and died in January 2025, was originally the principal of Perlex Associates Harrogate, which outsourced organizational tasks helping other entrepreneurs to create and grow new businesses.

In 1992, Mr Dunsby became Chief Executive of the Institute of Business Advisers.

He was elected director of the International Council of Small Business in 1999, organizing the 2003 World Conference.

In 2001 he was elected director of the UK Institute for Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

He was also organizing the International Entrepreneurship Conferences from 2004 until 2008.

During the 2001–2006 period, he was on the governing body of the World Association of SMEs

From 2006 to 2016, he was Chief Executive of the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

In 2013, alongside his wife Beryl, he launched the first Harrogate Christmas Market on Montpellier Hill, an award-winning event put on by Perlex Associates and the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, under the non-profit Yorkshire Business Market Ltd.

He also helped create and organise the Yorkshire Business Market with partner Mark Lancaster, which saw 1,000 businesses and managers attend to showcase their unique products and services.

For his vast endeavours, Mr Dunsby was awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise Promotion in 2008.

He was made an OBE in 2017 in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to the community.