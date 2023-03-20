News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
4 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
5 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
7 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Funeral date for Harrogate teenager Seb Mitchell who died after incident on Claro Road

The funeral of a Harrogate teenager who died last month is to take place at Christ Church, High Harrogate, on Saturday March 25.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:55 GMT

Seventeen-year-old Seb Mitchell died two days after an incident in Claro Road, Harrogate, on February 19.

His family described him as “our beautiful, funny, talented boy” – and added: “There are no words to describe how we feel now that he has been so cruelly taken from us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Grammar School has also paid a tribute to Seb.

Harrogate teenager Seb MItchell.
Harrogate teenager Seb MItchell.
Harrogate teenager Seb MItchell.
Most Popular

“He followed in his brothers’ footsteps, joining the community at Harrogate Grammar School in September 2016 from Pannal Primary School.

“We will never forget how Seb always took the time to say hello to staff and how he helped others,” said the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Seb was a pleasure to teach and had the unique ability of always viewing the world from different perspectives.

"He made staff smile, his friends laugh and taught us the value of being calm, unassuming and dedicated.

"Seb reached an exceptional level of performance in karate and we all feel his loss deeply.

"It was always clear that he loved his friends and family so very much.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We thank Seb for all that he contributed to the life of Harrogate Grammar School.

“Seb’s family warmly welcome all of those who would like to join us in paying tribute to him on Saturday (March 25).”

The service is due to start at noon.

HarrogateHigh Harrogate