His family described him as “our beautiful, funny, talented boy” – and added: “There are no words to describe how we feel now that he has been so cruelly taken from us.”

Harrogate Grammar School has also paid a tribute to Seb.

Harrogate teenager Seb MItchell.

“He followed in his brothers’ footsteps, joining the community at Harrogate Grammar School in September 2016 from Pannal Primary School.

“We will never forget how Seb always took the time to say hello to staff and how he helped others,” said the school.

"Seb was a pleasure to teach and had the unique ability of always viewing the world from different perspectives.

"He made staff smile, his friends laugh and taught us the value of being calm, unassuming and dedicated.

"Seb reached an exceptional level of performance in karate and we all feel his loss deeply.

"It was always clear that he loved his friends and family so very much.

“We thank Seb for all that he contributed to the life of Harrogate Grammar School.

“Seb’s family warmly welcome all of those who would like to join us in paying tribute to him on Saturday (March 25).”