Fundraising page to open to help Tadcaster flood clean up

Tadcaster Community Action Group stated this morning that any money donated will be used to buy items for all businesses and residents.

And they are calling for help with the clean up after flood water receded overnight from Bridge Street and Commercial Street.

“All residents and businesses are in desperate need of cleaning items - mops, buckets, bleach, cleaning fluid,” said a spokesman for the group which was formed to respond to flood threats and bring the community together.

“We will be setting up a just giving page today so if you can spare a river we would be very grateful.

“Money will be used to buy necessary items for all businesses and residents.”

Debris has been left in the wake of the floods in Bridge Street and Commercial Street and teams are cleaning up.