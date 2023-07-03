Fundraising page set up to help pay for funeral of Sophie Lambert from Harrogate reaches £3,700 mark

The 22-year-old’s body was found in the River Nidd near Nidd Gorge on Wednesday (21 June), five days after she went missing from her home in Starbeck.

Hundreds of people took part in a search to find her and a fundraising page was also set up to help with the search.

Sophie’s older brother Craig Robinson has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her funeral to give her the ‘best send off ever’.

The page has a target of £3,000 and it is already on it’s way to the £4,000 mark.

In a message on the fundraising page from Craig, it says: "On 21/06/2023, my sister Sophie grew her wings and started to fly to heaven to be pain free and to stop the suffering which she has battled everyday for over ten years.

"Sophie was a bright girl who loved a good laugh and who made many smile.

"Sophie would laugh at the littlest of things in life but she was a really character in herself.

"This Go Fund Me page is for her funeral for us to be able to give her the best send off ever but please don’t feel pressured into donating.

"Sophie, my little sister, what can I say, you’ve grown your wings and flown away – I hope your safe up there.”