Fundraiser set up for two teenage boys seriously injured in horror crash outside Harrogate school

The two 15-year-old boys were walking to school when they were hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning on Yew Tree Lane, near to Ashville College.

The boys suffered severe, potentially life changing injuries and were airlifted to hospital where they have undergone multiple operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraising page has been started to help support the teenager and their families and has already raised more than £800 of their £5,000 target.

A fundraising page has been set up for two teenage boys seriously injured in a horror crash in Harrogate

Lorraine Mitchell, who has set up the Go Fund Me page, said: “We were all shocked and incredibly saddened by the crash and know this support will be gratefully received by both families.

"Please help the families impacted by this awful incident where you can.”