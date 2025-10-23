'Funding crisis' for local press highlighted by Harrogate MP over Government plans to change pub licensing notices

Harrogate’s MP has responded to concerns raised by the publishers of the Harrogate Advertiser over the Government’s proposed changes to advertising public notices in local newspaper which have been labelled an “unacceptable attack on local democracy”.

This newspaper’s owners believe proposals contained in the National Licensing Policy Framework, which will go out for consultation in September, will significantly limit our ability to continue informing readers about proposals affecting their lives.

Duncan Atkins, Content Editor of North Yorkshire weeklies, including the Harrogate Advertiser said: “One recommendation in the framework report is the removal of a requirement to advertise new premises licences or variations to existing ones.

"It suggests such advertisements serve ‘no meaningful purpose other than to provide a revenue stream to companies operating local newspapers.’

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon said he feared a potential “funding crisis” if the Government removes the need for public notices to appear in local newspapers like the Harrogate Advertiser. (Picture contributed)

"However, it is clear that public notices play an essential role in keeping people informed about applications which may have a significant impact on their quality of life.

"If enacted, these changes would mean that a pub or nightclub wanting to change its opening hours would no longer be required to inform the local community.

"We are well aware that many now choose to access local news online and do not attempt to argue that local newspapers should be the only place public notices are advertised.

"Nonetheless, printed local newspapers remain the best gateway for public notices to appear in an independent and highly trusted environment.

"Our journalists and editors convert what can often be dense legalese into plain English.

"Removing the requirement to advertise applications or changes to existing licences would be an assault on our readers’ right to know what is happening on their doorstep.

"The licensing framework report has been presented as an attempt to cut through regulatory red tape and boost the night-time economy.

"These are principles we would support, and indeed, we have consistently fought to promote and protect local bars and restaurants.

"However, such good intentions cannot come at the expense of people’s right to be informed, and the recommendation in its current form would represent an entirely unacceptable attack on local democracy.”

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon said he, too, feared that local media is facing a potential “funding crisis”.

“While I welcome the changes to national licensing policy framework which are designed to modernise and streamline licensing rules and will cut the administrative burden and keep down costs for consumers in the cost of living crisis, the Government must carefully consider the impacts of these reforms on local printed press and ensure the sector is properly supported, so our communities continue to benefit from trusted local journalism,” said Mr Gordon.

"Liberal Democrats believe that alternative sources of funding to support local publications should be considered and would properly fund the BBC's local Democracy Reporting Scheme which would free up resources to be allocated elsewhere across local media.

"The funding crisis for local media has been compounded by the Government’s decision in the English Devolution Bill, to remove the necessity for local authorities to publish notices in local newspapers."

The Harrogate Knaresborough MP said he was supporting an amendment to the English Devolution and Community Bill tabled by Liberal Democrat MP, Manuela Perteghella which would ensure that at least one of the newspapers in which a public notice is printed is a local newspaper.

Mr Gordon said: “While I support the need to modernise and streamline the licensing process this should not come at the detriment of local people.

"The Government must find a way to make these changes while respecting the right of people to be informed.”