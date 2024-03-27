Funding boost for plans to transform a derelict walled garden in Wetherby into a thriving community space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The non-profit social enterprise Living Potential Care Farm runs a working farm that provides outdoor opportunities for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

The therapeutic horticultural services it provides have proved so beneficial that the team has now opened up a second site nearby, which is restoring a derelict walled garden dating back to the 1850s to its former glory.

A grant of £684 from Broadacres’ Sustainability Fund is helping to provide essential work clothing and tools.

Volunteers at work in the garden

Head grower Andy Parkinson said: “We provide therapeutic care for people with physical, learning and mental health difficulties and now we hope to work with GPs and mental health organisations to enrol more people onto our gardening sessions.

“The walled garden will be a space that will be accessible, inter-generational and inclusive, and we are grateful for Broadacres’ generous donation.”

As well as pigs, chickens and goats, the walled garden will be planted with a wide variety of fruit and vegetables in the spring.

Produce will be sold at affordable prices to the local community, with any excess donated to food banks and those in need.

The farm currently caters for 25 people per day and the expansion will double that figure.

Helen Ball, Broadacres’ senior sustainability officer, said: “This a is great community-focused project which will benefit many people and we were pleased to be able to offer funding to support the next stage of the project.”