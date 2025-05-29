Ripon’s MP has voiced his ”serious reservations” about the Assisted Dying Bill currently working its way through Parliament.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in the House of Commons, The Rt Hon Sir Julian Smith KCB CBE, MP for Skipton and Ripon said the “fundamental premise of the bill remains problematic”.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s Bill to allow adults who are terminally ill, subject to safeguards and protections, to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life has divided politicians on all sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith’s comments came during the report stage of the third reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill when he raised his concerns regarding the bill’s potential impact on individuals with disabilities, mental health issues, neurodiversity, and other medical conditions.

Speaking in the House of Commons, The Rt Hon Sir Julian Smith KCB CBE, MP for Skipton and Ripon said the “fundamental premise of the Assisted Dying bill remains problematic”. (Picture contributed)

"Throughout this debate, I have sought to listen to as many perspectives as possible and have thought deeply about this issue,” said the former Tory Chief Whip.

"I am mindful of the importance of addressing end-of-life care and dignity.

"However, I have serious reservations about significant aspects of the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst I continue to support several amendments designed to make the bill safer, including provisions concerning capacity, coercion, and the informing of family members, I believe the fundamental premise of the bill remains problematic.

"Assisted dying is a complex and sensitive issue, and I am concerned about the potential for unintended consequences and the impact on vulnerable individuals.

"It is for those reasons I will continue to vote against this bill.”

During the bill’s lengthy committee stage earlier in the legislative process, several significant amendments were agreed, including an opt-out for all healthcare workers from being involved in assisted dying, extending the exemption from just doctors.

On June 13, MPs will debate amendments to the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among these are that independent advocates should be available for individuals who may require them, such as people with learning disabilities, autism or mental health conditions.

The fact that the second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill was passed with a majority of 55, would appear to indicate it should also get through the third reading, scheduled for June 20.