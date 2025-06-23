'Fun packed' Lightwater Valley is ranked fourth top in UK’s best theme parks for 2025

Ripon’s Lightwater Valley has been rated the UK’s fourth best theme park for 2025 as summer gets into full swing.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun-packed adventure park, which attracts approximately 300,000 visitors per year, was scored highly for children’s ticket price, number of rides and reviews on Tripadvisor.

The new research from children’s toy experts https://www.outdoortoys.com/ analysed factors including entry fees, number of rides, average hotel prices and TripAdvisor ratings, comparing findings with 2024 data, to reveal the best theme parks in the UK for kids this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First for the second year running was was Drayton Manor in Staffordshire, scoring 7.14 out of 10.

Lightwater Valley, the fun-packed adventure park, which attracts approximately 300,000 visitors per year, was scored highly in the list of Britain's theme parks. (Picture contributed)

Second was Paultons Park in Hampshire with a score of 6.75/10.

Third was Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Blackpool with a score of 6.11/10

Founded in 1969 by Robert Staveley as small self-pick fruit farm attraction, Ripon’s Lightwater Valley ranks fourth top among the UK’s best theme parks to visit for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in 175 beautiful acres of North Yorkshire greenery, the adventure park boasts more than 35 rides and attractions tailored to the under 12s and a lively line-up of daily entertainment.

New rides this summer season at Lightwater Valley include an Inflatable Adventure Zone featuring an epic inflatable assault course packed with bouncy obstacles.

The park was bought by Brighton Pier Group in June 2021 for £5 million.

The methodology involved using last year’s study of theme parks https://www.outdoortoys.com/blogs/campaigns/uk-best-theme-parks and applying the following factors:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each park was given a normalised score out of 10 for each factor, before the average score was calculated for each theme park.

The child’s admission price was sourced using each park’s official website on 30/04/2025,

The number of rides was sourced using each park’s official website on 30/04/2025, including attractions and play areas.

The Tripadvisor user review rating was sourced using Tripadvisor on 29/04/2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Google searches for each park were sourced using Google Ads Keyword Planner, looking at searches made from the UK between 01/04/2024 and 31/03/2025.

The average cost of a 3-star hotel in the area was sourced using Booking.com on 30/04/2025.

To view the full research, visit: https://www.outdoortoys.com/blogs/campaigns/uk-best-theme-parks