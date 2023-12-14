Fun and festive frolics as the All Together Now Choir raises funds for Harrogate and District Food Bank

Harrogate members have been busy over the last week, entertaining our lovely communities, and raising much-needed funds for our chosen charities.

The fun began on Monday, December 4, when members spent “a truly joyous afternoon” entertaining the students at Horticap Garden nursery in Harrogate.

Horticap, an independent charity, gives adults with learning disabilities hands-on practical training in gardening, craft and personal skills.

Choir members felt "privileged” to sing with them, and Moira Plummer saw that “students’ faces lit up when we were singing”.

Choir members and students at Horticap

Fun and frolics continued on the dark and stormy evening of Saturday, December 9, when the choir held a fundraising gig in Littlethorpe Village Hall, Ripon.

Helen Myers said: “Choir members battled dreadful weather to get there - torrential rain, winds and flooded roads.”

"Hats off to Chris,” said Amanda Downes, knowing how far Chris Kemp, choir director, had to travel.

Songs performed included "12 Days of Yorkshire Christmas”, “Fairytale of New York” and “Must Be Santa”.

High-speed running from choir director Chris Kemp!

There was lots of audience participation, including some high speed running!

Five-year-old Hayley enjoyed a spell conducting the choir.

Audience members were delighted with the fabulous raffle prizes, organised by Helen, which included passes for Ripon Races, beautiful hampers, beauty vouchers and a 7ft high real Christmas tree.