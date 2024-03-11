Full list of locations of this weekend's spectacular lights festival in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This dazzling two-night event, which takes place this Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, will see lighting beams, projections and soundscapes bring the ‘wow factor’ to ten iconic landmarks in the middle of Harrogate.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals who commissioned the installation, says the event is “one of our most ambitious and exciting projects to date”.

Beam’s creator, Leeds-based artist and lighting designer James Bawn, says the results are going to be “jaw-dropping”.

The Beam light festival, which takes place on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, will use lighting beams, projections and soundscapes to bring the ‘wow factor’ to ten iconic landmarks in Harrogate town centre. (Picture Richard Maude)

The festival, which is free for everyone, is being produced by Harrogate International Festivals and supported by the Festival’s Future 50 fund, North Yorkshire Council, Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

It’s not the first time James Bawn has created an impression in the town.

In 2019, he worked on the Harrogate 1571 project with Harrogate International Festivals celebrating the town’s spa heritage as part of the cultural delivery for the UCI World Cycling Championships.

With more than 20 years’ experience working on arts festivals, music tours, live events and architectural installations, Bawn says he thinks Harrogate is going to feel the 'wow factor' for the two nights of Beam.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Beam lights festival is one of our most ambitious and exciting projects to date." (Picture Tony Johnson)

"I’ve been lucky in the sense that the raw materials for a lighting designer like me are already here – iconic buildings, jaw-dropping architecture and beautiful landscapes,” he said.

"I’ve just added a few different touches to help illuminate the stories behind them.”

“There’s something for all ages and I hope everyone enjoys seeing the town in a whole new light, no pun intended.”

Beam lights festival: list of locations in Harrogate

Talented artist James Bawn, the man behind this weekend's Beam light festival in Harrogate, with the Harrogate 1571 sculpture he helped create in 2019. (Picture Richard Maude)

1 Valley Gardens

Working with sound artist Dan Fox, Elgar Walk will be transformed with a Glittering Grove of thousands of specks of light dancing across trees and paths.

2 Crescent Gardens

Using searchlights to cast patterns across the sky, the lights and soundscape will create a magical spectacle.

The Beam light festival will transform Harrogate town centre for two nights this Friday and Saturday. (Picture Richard Maude)

3 Montpellier Hill

See yourself in a different light as the Picture Frame is picked out in different colours.

4 Cenotaph & Field of Light

Illuminating the town’s war memorial with narrow beams of light to create a solemn and dignified artwork paying tribute to the sacrifices of those who served.

As the sun sets and the jars come to life, the area will be transformed into a magical sea of twinkling lights.

5 St Peter’s Church

Subtle lighting to highlight the beautiful architecture will provide a serene and contemplative atmosphere.

6 Jubilee Memorial

The 1887 Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria will be bathed in colour to accentuate the architecture of this memorial

7 Victoria Shopping Centre

A dynamic lighting design, complemented by a carefully curated soundscape. will elevate the architecture of this building.

8 The Exchange Building

The central stairwell of The Exchange will be illuminated to be seen from miles around. Searchlights on the roof will cast beams of light into the night sky.

9 Library Gardens & Library

The Library Gardens will be carefully lit, playing with light and shadow, while Carnegie Library will tell stories through light projection on the front of the building.

10 Cedar Court Hotel